JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Buckingham Research

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Buckingham Research from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $255,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 157,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

