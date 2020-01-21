Jetcoin (JET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,590.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $45,162.00 and $29,590.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.95 or 0.03640714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00209659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.