Jewel Price Down 34% Over Last Week (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Jewel has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037718 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

