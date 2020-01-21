JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 111.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 36,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 171,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JKS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 779,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,570. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $989.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

