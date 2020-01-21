JMG Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,227,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,757,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,507,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,738. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $128.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

