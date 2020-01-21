JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 2,340 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,537,306 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.