JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 737,162 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,162 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 89.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 182.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 124.5% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the period.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. 730,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,144. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4027 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

