Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

