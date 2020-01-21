Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk Sells 250,000 Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV) Stock

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV) insider Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures stock opened at GBX 1.92 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd has a one year low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.07 ($0.04). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing gold properties. It holds interests in the Batangas gold project located in the Philippines, as well as holds interest in gold projects in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

