JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $112.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Bank of America lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of TDOC opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at $732,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

