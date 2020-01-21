JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,349,699 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,492. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

