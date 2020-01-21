JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,492. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

