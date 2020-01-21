JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 2,850” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDSB. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,806.67 ($36.92).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,212.50 ($29.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,233.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,330.76. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

