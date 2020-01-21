Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) Insider Brian Gilbertson Purchases 200,000 Shares

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) insider Brian Gilbertson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$61,000.00 ($43,262.41).

Jupiter Mines stock remained flat at $A$0.31 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,086,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $607.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.33. Jupiter Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.24 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of A$0.43 ($0.30).

Get Jupiter Mines alerts:

About Jupiter Mines

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.