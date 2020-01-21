KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 12,477 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $103,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7,618.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,168,000 after acquiring an additional 379,992 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 612.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.75. 648,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,051,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

