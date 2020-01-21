KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.4% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $142,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.35. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $171.74 and a 12-month high of $253.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

