KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $122.23 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $122,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $18.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,883.09. 1,885,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,824.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

