KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $168.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $168,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,483.65. 1,100,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,290. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,481.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,373.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,257.58. The company has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,499.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

