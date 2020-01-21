KAMES CAPITAL plc Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.07% of Broadcom worth $89,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,682. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

