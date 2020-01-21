KAMES CAPITAL plc Purchases 6,040 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 2.1% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 1.82% of Tetra Tech worth $85,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 240,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

TTEK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.11. 5,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,844 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.