KAMES CAPITAL plc Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.2% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $173,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after buying an additional 95,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.05. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

