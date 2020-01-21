KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 2,608 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.1% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $86,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.54. The company had a trading volume of 619,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,554. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $427.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

