Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $188.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $184.00. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

KSU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,418,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,456,000 after acquiring an additional 882,425 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4,542.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,407,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,801 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

