Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Loop Capital

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KSU. Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.17.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $138.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,935.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

