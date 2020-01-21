Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $187.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

KSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

KSU stock opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day moving average is $138.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 164.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

