KARMA Market Cap Tops $108,069.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $108,069.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002343 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

