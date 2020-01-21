Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Katana Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. Katana Capital has a 1-year low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of A$1.01 ($0.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.79.

Katana Capital Company Profile

Katana Capital Limited is a self management investment trust. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

