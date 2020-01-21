Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,623. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

