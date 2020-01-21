Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys 6,850 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 90,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

