Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys 7,375 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VTR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.41. 1,049,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,038. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

