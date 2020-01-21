Keeler Thomas Management LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after buying an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11,155.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,215,000 after buying an additional 490,818 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.00. 1,741,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $185.65. The company has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

