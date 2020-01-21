Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $192.06. 564,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,212. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $171.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.05 and a one year high of $191.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

