Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Welltower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $87.45. 876,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

