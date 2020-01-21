Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up 3.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.78 and a 1-year high of $241.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.38.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.