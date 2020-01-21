Keeler Thomas Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $12,156,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.70.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. 158,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.