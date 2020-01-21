Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 737 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 4.4% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.34. 5,266,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

