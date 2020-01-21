KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

In other KeyCorp news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,375. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.