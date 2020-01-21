KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,930 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,187,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,855. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,375 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.