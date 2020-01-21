Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.06. Keysight Technologies reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. 2,088,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,263. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.96 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.17.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.