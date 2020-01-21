Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,885 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 43,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 210,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. 19,138,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,862,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

