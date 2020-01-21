Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Boeing comprises approximately 3.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Boeing by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded down $10.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,264,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.29. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $319.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.97.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

