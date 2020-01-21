Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Nike comprises approximately 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nike by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nike by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.58. 5,008,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,794. The company has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

