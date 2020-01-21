Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System makes up approximately 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $362,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 31.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 232,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,572. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

