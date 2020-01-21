Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,341,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,388,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

