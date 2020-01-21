Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) & Hanover Insurance Group (NASDAQ:THG) Critical Comparison

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hanover Insurance Group and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $118.71, indicating a potential downside of 14.43%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $102.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.32%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Hanover Insurance Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanover Insurance Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Insurance Group $4.49 billion 1.22 $391.00 million $6.79 20.43 Kinsale Capital Group $222.11 million 10.98 $33.79 million $1.79 61.49

Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Hanover Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hanover Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Insurance Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Insurance Group 9.27% 10.62% 2.57% Kinsale Capital Group 17.83% 15.68% 5.51%

Volatility and Risk

Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Hanover Insurance Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.