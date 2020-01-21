KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in KLA by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $178.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $182.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $154,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

