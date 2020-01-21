Klimatas Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Klimatas has a market cap of $11,149.00 and $1,524.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004519 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

