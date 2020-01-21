Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €8.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

KCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kloeckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.91 ($8.03).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €5.82 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.47. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a 12-month high of €7.37 ($8.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $584.04 million and a P/E ratio of -47.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

