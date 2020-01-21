Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) is Sib LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sib LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,983 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up 8.3% of Sib LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sib LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after buying an additional 319,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,076,000 after buying an additional 467,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,582,000 after buying an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,097.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after buying an additional 1,411,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $51,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $4,665,446.40. Insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

