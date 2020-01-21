Kopion Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,053,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Dixie Group makes up 1.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 6.44% of Dixie Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. Dixie Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $95.45 million during the quarter.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.